Wednesday marks 52 years since Hurricane Celia made landfall in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Aug, 3. is a day that makes many Coastal Bend residents stop and reflect on where they were, and what they were doing as Hurricane Celia made landfall.

Wednesday marks 52 years since the storm hit near Port Aransas as a category three major hurricane and before moving in just north of Corpus Christi Bay.

The storm formed in the northwest Caribbean on July 30, before rapidly strengthening to a major hurricane by Aug. 1, in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hurricane Celia brought with it storm surge as high as 9-feet in Port Aransas and winds as high as 180 miles per hour.

According to the National Weather Service, about 70% of homes in Corpus Christi sustained damage. That number turned 90-percent for homes in Port Aransas.

