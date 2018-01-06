The Tuloso-Midway High School choir earned a prestigious award Friday while singing in a statewide competition this past week. The award is only given to two-percent of the 25,000 participants.

Felicia Hinjosa and Ricardo Gandara received the Outstanding Performer Award at the state level Solo and Ensemble Competition. Judges listened to thousands of students singing all day but selected Hinjosa and Gandara and other students who went above and beyond.

As soon as the piano begins to play, Hinojosa takes on a different persona. The audience can see in Hinojosa's face that the music means more to her than just notes on a page.

"Their technique has to be top notch. The language has to be perfect. The musicality, it just has to be musical. It just has to be above and beyond all the people that perform that weekend," Choir Director Guadalupe Rivera said.

Not only is Hinojosa a choir student but a theatre student as well. Performing comes naturally to Hinojosa.

"I want to go and perform because I know and I believe I'm a good performer. I want to go and present myself and do what I love and have fun," Hinojosa said.

Hinojosa's classmate Gandara takes a bit more of a methodical approach to his performance. Gandara dissects the music.

"You have to look at the piece, you have to analyze what it means, so that way you get a better understanding, and that way you can perform it a certain way," Gandara said.

The way Gandara performs seems to work every time. He received his third outstanding performance award.

"I don't like to showboat. That's not the type of person I am, so whenever I was told I received the award again, I said, 'Wow, you know, I finally did it,'" Gandara said.

Gandara graduated in 2018 and will major in vocal performance at Del Mar College.

Hinojosa will continue high school as a junior.

