CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Tuloso-Midway Education Foundation held a luncheon Thursday to talk about education and funding.

The luncheon was held to give an update on the status of education in front of legislators. The goal for the luncheon was to educate and raise money for the Tuloso-Midway Cum Laude programs and grants that are not covered by the school budget.

"What this does it gives a source for revenue but also gives them a chance to get programs into the school much quicker than they have to go to traditional budgeting," President Lawrence Wilcox said.

According to Wilcox, luncheon type of events are good to see where they stand and to get necessary results for Tuloso-Midway education.

