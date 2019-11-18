CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Monday marked 20 years since the tragic bonfire collapse at Texas A&M University that claimed the lives of 12 Aggies.

Among those who were killed in the bonfire collapse was Lucas Kimmel, who had ties to the Coastal Bend.

Kimmel graduated from Tuloso-Midway High School back in 1999.

