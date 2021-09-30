Tuloso-Midway ISD board members discuss leave of superintendent at meeting

The TEA launched an investigation into the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District over allegations of grade tampering.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Further discussion of the leave of the Tuloso-Midway ISD superintendent took places at the school board meeting Wednesday evening.

You may remember, it was back in July when the board placed Superintendent Dr. Rick Fernandez on paid administrative leave.

They did so with little explanation. However, the TEA launched an investigation into the Tuloso-Midway Independent School District over allegations of grade tampering.

3News obtained state documents that show four students, including the child or children of a board trustee had "an unfair advantage involving a non-district P-E course that was not offered to other students in the district."

Parents voiced their concerns.

"What's going on? Why are they not letting us know the problems that are going on in the school instead of hearing it from somebody else?" said Silvia Henderson, a parent who's child attends TMISD.

The state investigation alleges that 1200 grades were changed without proper authorization in Fall 2020.

"I have a junior right now, she's on the cusp of top 10. She wasn't given the opportunity 9th and 10th grade to take those classes and somebody else comes along is taking all these classes supposedly and all of a sudden they jump," said Cindy Gonzalez, another parent of TMISD.

Now, it is up to the school board to decide the next move for Dr. Fernandez.

