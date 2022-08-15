Tuloso-Midway ISD calls for almost $100 million bond election

The district wants $36 million for an early childhood development center, $35 million for deferred maintenance and $12 million for safety and security.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre said the district is calling for an almost $100 million bond election in November.

The district wants $36 million for an early childhood development center, $35 million for deferred maintenance, $12 million for safety and security and $8.5 million for music, band and choir upgrades.

