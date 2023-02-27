Tuloso-Midway ISD expected to launch dual language program next year

District Superintendent Steve VanMatre said the program is just the beginning and will be adding grades each year.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Independent School District plans to start it's own dual language program in pre-K and first grade next year.

Tuloso-Midway Superintendent Steve VanMatre said the program is just the beginning and will be adding grades each year.

Right now, a Spanish speaking student is being taught in 100-percent English -- which causes learning issues.

"Unintentionally we're creating some significant learning gaps for these students. How wonderful is it going to be for Spanish proficient students to learn to read, being taught in Spanish and then at the same time learning English as well," he said.

VanMatre said that early grades are perfect for teaching another language because kids haven't created mental barriers.