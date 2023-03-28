Tuloso-Midway ISD holds pep rally for Special Olympics

This is the third year the district held a celebration for the Special Olympics.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday afternoon, Tuloso-Midway Middle School held a pep rally for the districts Special Olympics and youth activity athletes.

This is the third year the district held a celebration for the Special Olympics.

Tuloso-Midway parent Selina Flores said it's exciting to see the athletes being supported by other students.

"It's awesome to see like, the turn out of all the students, you know, that come out and their supporting the kids. It was really exciting to see," she said.

Students will be competing this Friday and Saturday over in Kingsville. The Area 2 Special Olympics Basketball Skill and Team Competition will be held at the H.M. King High School FEMA Domes.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!