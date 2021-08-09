Tuloso-Midway ISD reports 185 COVID cases on district campuses

The district started school on July 14.

Tuloso-Midway ISD was one of the first districts to begin school this year when students went back on July 14. By July 30, 59 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed throughout the district, their website said.

As of Monday, Aug. 9, the district is reporting 185 cases of COVID-19 on district campuses.

The Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District has been offering vaccinations on campus at the district.

Officials are encouraging faculty, staff and students to wear masks while on campus.

Corpus Christi ISD schools begin Tuesday, Aug. 9.

If your child needs a vaccination, you can visit one of the clinics listed below.

