Tuloso-Midway ISD reports 185 COVID cases on district campuses

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Editor's note: The above video is from July 30 when the outbreak was first reported.
Tuloso-Midway ISD was one of the first districts to begin school this year when students went back on July 14. By July 30, 59 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed throughout the district, their website said.
RELATED: Health District working with Tuloso-Midway ISD after nearly 60 cases of COVID-19 confirmed at district campuses
As of Monday, Aug. 9, the district is reporting 185 cases of COVID-19 on district campuses.
The Corpus Christi- Nueces County Public Health District has been offering vaccinations on campus at the district.
RELATED: Nueces County Health Director: 'Delta variant is here in our community and it's spreading at super sonic speed'
Officials are encouraging faculty, staff and students to wear masks while on campus.
Corpus Christi ISD schools begin Tuesday, Aug. 9.
If your child needs a vaccination, you can visit one of the clinics listed below.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
- Health District offering drive thru COVID-19 testing this week
- Nearly $20K raised in one day for Corpus Christi police officer who was shot, severely injured
- Study shows 66% of school-age kids do not have COVID-19 immunity
- Widow details husband's death after not seeking treatment for COVID-19
- Man with COVID-19 was 'intentionally breathing on vulnerable family members,' assaulted woman and led police on chase, Aransas Pass PD says