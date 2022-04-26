Tuloso-Midway ISD selects Steve VanMatre as new superintendent

VanMatre previously served as superintendent of Freer, Sinton and Premont ISDs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The current Premont ISD superintendent has a new job at Tuloso-Midway ISD.

TMISD hired Steve VanMatre as their new superintendent. He will begin his duties on June 6.

VanMatre has 36 years of experience in the field of education with roles including a school custodian, paraprofessional, teacher, coach, principal, and superintendent.

“It’s an extreme honor to be selected to serve as Tuloso-Midway ISD’s new superintendent," VanMatre said. "The district has long held a stellar reputation for academic and extra-curricular excellence."

VanMatre previously served as superintendent of Freer, Sinton and Premont ISDs.

Premont ISD was recognized in Governor Abbott’s State of the State address as being a statewide leader in college and career readiness during VanMatre's time there.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.