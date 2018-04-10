Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One Corpus Christi high school theatre group is getting into the Halloween spirit with their newest musical.

Students with the Tuloso-Midway High School are presenting the Little Shop of Horrors the musical. The play follows the story of a clumsy florist's assistant who cultivates a plant that feeds on human flesh and blood.

According to students, the musical is challenging but not something they can't handle since they took home last year's state title for UIL One-Act Play.

"It's just different because their's dancing and their singing involved and it's just different. It's a lot more extravagant. Then a play normally is, so everything is just bigger," Felicia Hinojosa said.

The students will be performing the musical for the next five days at the Tuloso-Midway High School performing arts center.

You can catch the play October 4th, 6th, 11th, and October 12th and October 13th. Call 361-903-6700 (ext 3147) to book the VIP Experience. Or buy tickets here.

