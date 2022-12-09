Tuloso-Midway Middle School prohibits backpacks for rest of fall semester after recent threat

All backpacks will be prohibited. The exceptions are for cases that carry musical instruments and athletic bags. Both will be stored in locker rooms when on campus.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway Middle School will not be allowing backpacks for the rest of the fall semester.

This coming after a potential threat was brought to the attention of the Independent school district.

In a proactive approach to keep students as safe as possible, two measures were enacted at the middle school starting Monday. All backpacks would be prohibited. The exceptions are cases that carry musical instruments and athletic bags. Both will be stored in locker rooms when on campus.

"We'll just make sure that we continue to do everything we possibly can to keep our students and our staff and notifying all of our parents about anything that's going on," said TMISD Superintendent Steve VanMatre.

VanMatre adds that they will provide everything in the classroom when it comes to school supplies. There will be an increased law enforcement presence at the middle school on Monday.

