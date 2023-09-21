Tuloso-Midway 'State of the District': Superintendent asks community to look at Bond 2023 in November

The district celebrated a decade of accomplishments, including its dual credit program, which has grown from just 67 students to nearly 500.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuloso-Midway ISD held their annual State of the District luncheon Thursday at the Omni Hotel. The sold-out event was attended by educators, administrators and invited members of the community, which gave the district the chance to shine a spotlight on its latest accomplishments. Those accomplishments include the district's partnership with several Coastal Bend colleges and universities to offer college credit for its high schoolers, and its dual credit program has grown from just 67 students to nearly 500.

In addition to speaking about growth in the district, Superintendent of Schools for Tuloso-Midway ISD, Steve VanMatre used the event as an opportunity to give thanks to those who have donated to the T-M Education Foundation over the last decade.

"We're really going to thank a bunch of people for making it possible for our Tuloso-Midway Education Foundation to raise funds which go back to the tm classroom. In a decade they've raised close to a million dollars to support innovation in our classrooms."

VanMatre also took the time to ask community members to consider voting on Bond 2023- which is expected to be put on the ballot this November. The superintendent told 3NEWS that while the district is excited about its recent success, it is also experiencing some growing pains.

"Not only are we growing, but we're running out of room. That's why we are asking our community to look at a bond election in November so we can build a new junior high, we can build a career and technology center.