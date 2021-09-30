Tuloso-Midway subdivision blocked off by first responders due to flash flooding

Residents trying to get to their homes in the neighborhood were told they will have to wait for the waters to recede.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are out in full force Thursday afternoon due to flash flooding in the area of Rand Morgan from I-37 to Highway 44, as well as high water in some surrounding neighborhoods.

Among those neighborhoods affected by the flash flooding is the Northwest Crossing subdivision near Tuloso-Midway Intermediate School off Rand Morgan. Crews with the Corpus Christi Fire Department were called to that area soon after the flooding to block off the subdivision from entry.

Residents trying to get to their homes in the neighborhood are being told they will have to wait for the waters to recede.