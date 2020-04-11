Turkey dinner giveaway

Free prepared Thanksgiving meals being given away

Pre-prepared Thanksgiving meals are being given away Wednesday morning beginning at 9.

Because The Feast of Sharing has been cancelled because of COVID 19 concerns, HEB along with the Coastal Bend Food Bank are giving away individual dinners that can be frozen and then cooked on Thanksgiving day.

Food bank director Bea Hanson says the meals will be given away at Banquete Elementary school beginning at 9 until they run out.

Another thousand or so of these meals will be passed out in Robstown fair grounds beginning at nine Thursday morning. Each family will be allowed five meals each.