CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some 3,000 turkeys were handed over to veterans and their families Thursday thanks to local car dealership Mike Shaw Toyota.

Cars lined up outside the dealership in Calallen as people arrived to pick up their free turkey, courtesy of Shaw himself, who is a Vietnam veteran. He said right after Hurricane Harvey, he decided to do the Turkey for Troops giveaway.

During the first year there were 2,300 turkeys handed out. Then, last year, around 2,800 were given to veterans.

Shaw said he is also going to do more for veterans by buying 750 wreaths to place on the graves of vets.

During Thursday's event, one lucky veteran also received a home thanks to the Military Warriors Support Foundation.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: