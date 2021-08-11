Turkey supply remains 'strong' in Coastal Bend despite national challenges

Coastal Bend Food Bank CEO Bea Hanson said the non profit started collecting items they needed early to meet demands.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More individuals are expecting to host Thanksgiving family dinners this year following the social distance challenges experienced this time last year because of COVID-19.

However, supply chain issues along with rising costs has some retailers across the country experiencing shortages.

3News spoke with H-E-B and were told, “our H-E-B partners are busy around the clock to provide our customers the items they need for the holiday and ensure the best shopping experience. Our stores are in strong supply and we continue to restock products daily. As with every special holiday, it’s best to plan ahead to create a special meal for family and friends.”

Some retailers have been experiencing supply chain challenges with traditional Thanksgiving sides, and even seeing higher food costs for certain items.

It's an issue that was a cause for concern for Coastal Bend Food Bank CEO Bea Hanson.

"Prices have gone up on everything. Food in general has gone up," Hanson said.

Hanson added that the non profit started collecting items they needed early to meet demands. So far this year the food bank has helped provide food for over one million individuals throughout the Coastal Bend.

"We were trying to find lower prices so we can afford more turkeys, like everyone else," Hanson said.

Even with prices rising, Hanson said they were able to purchase 1600 turkeys that will be distributed to those in need.

"Whether they got a turkey from us or another source, that is the center of the table. That is what makes the holiday," Hanson said.

Coastal Bend residents have more than one way to acquire turkeys this Thanksgiving. The annual turkey giveaway by Attorney Thomas J Henry is back.

The drive thru will be taking place on Nov. 20. in four different locations including Alice, Robstown, San Diego, and Freer. The charity event is said to be one of the largest charity events in the United States, and has benefited more than 350,000 individuals throughout South Texas.

