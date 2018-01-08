Corpus Christi (KIII News) — The price to pay for living along the Texas coast could soon be going up.

Just ahead of the one-year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association board, or TWIA, voted to increase rates by 10-percent. The move comes despite pleas from area leaders that they do not move forward with the increase.

The rate increase is a one-two punch for coastal communities like Port Aransas who have already been dealt a crippling blow from Hurricane Harvey. Port Aransas Mayor Charles Bujan said exactly how he feels about the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association.

"I don't have a lot of love for TWIA," Bujan said.

The TWIA board held a 5-4 vote to increase rates for residents along the Texas coast. According to TWIA's website, the average premium on a TWIA residential policy is about $1,600. A 10-percent increase would mean a rise of around $160 per year for the policy.

"Even if it's $100 a year, it's a lot of money to someone who has lost their home, they are not back in their home, renters who have no place to go, roofs still needing to be repaired under TWIA," Bujan said.

Bujan said the rate increase fo the state's 14 coastal counties was the cherry on top of the frustrations with TWIA. The City of Port Aransas had already passed a resolution back in May to call out the insurance industry and ask the Texas Attorney General and State Board of Insurance to investigate what they say is a slow response in paying claims following Hurricane Harvey.

"I had $8,900 worth of damage to my roof. They wanted to pay me $1,800. $1,800. I had to fight with them for seven to eight months before I got them to pay me that $8,900," Bujan said.

"They went against the coastline," State Rep. Todd Hunter said. "It's a bad vote. Not good for the coast. It's terrible timing. We are trying to recover. This windstorm group is punishing our area."

The 10-percent increase comes one year after TWIA passed a five-percent increase.

Hunter called the vote disappointing and wrong, saying the board ignored several letters from area leaders encouraging TWIA to take a different approach and saying that the increase is a blow to the economic recovery of the coastal region.

"We need to see a TWIA board that cares about the coastline," Hunter said. "Everyone needs to remember it's the coastal residents paying."

The proposed rate increase will still need to be approved by the commissioner of insurance. If approved, the rate increase will take effect Jan. 1, 2019.

Next week, Hunter said he is starting to prepare for the next legislative session and is working on new laws he believes will benefit folks along the coast when it comes to windstorm insurance. He's also hoping the public will get involved.

State Representative Abel Herrero issues statement regarding TWIA’s rate increase:

I am infuriated by the TWIA Board’s decision to raise rates, especially because the Coastal Bend is still recovering from Hurricane Harvey. Instead of assisting during this time of need, TWIA has needlessly chosen to further unduly burden residents and businesses. Just as residents were finally restoring their lives to normalcy, TWIA has once again made a direct hit on our road to recovery.

Representative Abel Herrero represents House District 34, which covers Robstown, Bishop, Banquete, Petronila, Agua Dulce, Driscoll and parts of Corpus Christi and Sandia. Rep. Herrero currently Chairs the House Committee on Land and Resource Management and serves on the House Committee on Licensing and Administrative Procedures.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII