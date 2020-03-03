CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency is meeting Tuesday afternoon in the state's capitol to discuss proposals to hire an outside firm to evaluate how adequate their rates are.

Back in December of 2019 the TWIA Board of Directors voted to look into hiring the outside firm. According to TWIA, so far 15 qualified firms have been identified and invited to submit proposals by Feb. 26. Seven firms submitted by deadline.

TWIA staff are to score the firms' proposals and select three-to-four finalists for further consideration. The finalists will be invited to present at a future meeting that is expected to happen later in March.

TWIA says they hope to enter an agreement by early April.

