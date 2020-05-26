TEXAS, USA — There's an update tonight on windstorm insurance rates. It's a topic important to property owners in 14 counties that need to maintain that kind of insurance.

For years now, efforts by the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association to raise rates have been thwarted by determined property owners and state lawmakers. The agency is now looking to hire an independent actuarial firm to help justify a rate increase.

TWIA raised rates by 5-percent in August 2017, just before Hurricane Harvey made landfall. In 2018, TWIA tried raising the rates 10-percent, but decided to withdraw the increase. They tried again in 2019 to raise it 5-percent, but it was voted against.

A 2019 analysis said rates would need to increase by 41.7-percent for residential policies and 50-percent for commercial policies in order for TWIA to be solvent. Currently, TWIA is searching for an actuarial firm to determine what is fair.

"A third party may be able to provide additional analysis that would be beneficial to the committee and the board as they make this decision," Jennifer Armstrong with TWIA said.

The third party would help determine future numbers based on past statistics. Armstrong said the board narrowed down the applicant firms from seven to four.

"We want to make sure that we have enough money to pay claims and to pay expenses just like any other business," Armstrong said.

State Representative Todd Hunter, who was appointed last year to a board overseeing TWIA's funding and operations, said he will oppose any rate hike that may be considered this August for next year's rates.

"40-percent is ridiculous," Hunter said. "It's all based on conjecture in my opinion. What needs to happen is they need to equalize across the state of Texas. We're one state. This pandemic hit the state at one time. Those insurance rates, any rate hikes, the whole state should be impacted the same."

The new actuarial firm will be chosen next Monday, June 1, at a meeting in Austin. Public comments will be received by remote.

To find out how you can give your opinion during the meeting, visit here.

