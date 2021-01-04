Council Members Testify in Austin Regarding TWIA

Anytime our lawmakers meet in Austin, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association is sure to be a hot topic.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Anytime our lawmakers meet in Austin, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association is sure to be a hot topic.

On Tuesday, discussions on that topic included members of the Corpus Christi City Council.

“They try to increase rates 5 percent every time and had they been successful, we’d see a 25 or 30 percent increase by now,” says District 2 Council Member Ben Molina.

He and District 4 Council Member Greg Smith lead a group of local business leaders and other residents to the state capitol, where they had the chance to testify regarding House Bills 3809 and 3810, both authored by Texas State Rep. Todd Hunter.

One bill proposes that in order to vote to pass a rate increase, 2/3 of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association Board must be present, something Molina says is not always a given.

“That hasn’t happened here in the past couple of years. Oftentimes, they have board vacancies, so there’s not a full board that is voting to impose these rate increases.”

The other bill up for consideration involves eventually taking from TWIA any authority over rate increases.

According to Molina, “What that does is it takes that power away from the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association and gives it to the Texas Department of Insurance, which many believe is going to be a more fair and transparent way of doing business.”

Whatever the outcome, Molina says it is vital that the people of Corpus Christi be remembered whenever TWIA is mentioned.