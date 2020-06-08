TWIA: 'No windstorm insurance rate hike in 2020'

For 2021, TWIA staffers are recommending a 5-percent increase. The board will revisit that issue this December.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There's good news tonight for homeowners in the Coastal Bend. There will be no windstorm insurance rate hike for 2020.

During their regular meeting yesterday, the board of the Texas Windstorm Insurance Association made it official by voting to keep the rates as they are.

This is just for the year 2020.

For 2021, TWIA staffers are recommending a 5-percent increase. The board will revisit that issue this December.