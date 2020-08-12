TWIA Board of Directors votes for 5% rate increase

The Board expects that an approved rate change would go into effect no earlier than April 1, 2021.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The TWIA Board of Directors met Tuesday and voted to direct staff to file a rate increase of 5% for residential and commercial insurance policies with the Texas Department of Insurance.

The average premium on a TWIA residential policy is around $1,600, and a 5% increase would mean an additional $80 a year.

"They made a 5% rate hike which should have been zero but they did put a date in of April 2021," State Representative for District 32 Todd Hunter said. "Legislature goes in January 12th. The rates will be focused and the rates are going to be addressed. But this is what should not be happening."

The Board said an independent study by Williams Towers Watson, an advisory company, indicates that TWIA’s rates are inadequate by 26% for residential coverage and 44% for commercial coverage.

The TWIA Board received public comment at the meeting from more than a dozen elected officials and other stakeholders and members of the public.

An archived recording of the Committee meeting is available on TWIA’s website at www.twia.org/about-us/board-of-directors/archived-meetings.

