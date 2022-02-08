Texas Wind Insurance Association to vote on rate hike Tuesday

State Representatives along with the support from local leaders are urging TWIA to not increase the current rates.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association's annual board meeting is set to take place Tuesday in Galveston. During this gathering, the group will decide whether to increase insurance rates.

It was Thursday, July 28 when the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Bend leaders gathered at CCRTA to protest that possible TWIA rate hike. Leaders say this would negatively affect Coastal Bend residents.



According to TIWA, they do not have enough money to cover damage claims. But State Representatives Todd Hunter and Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa along with the support from local leaders are urging TWIA to not increase the current rates. Hunter argues the Coastal Bend community gets high increases with hardly any coverage.

"Yet other areas of the state that have tornadoes, have other windstorms, have hail. They don't have the same economic imbalance and insurance hard to get situation,” said Hunter.

The president of the Coastal Bend Restaurant Association is also against a potential rate increase telling 3NEWS that the cost of windstorm insurance has already taken a substantial hit to his pocketbook.

If there is a raise in insurance, it will impact all businesses along the coast. Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales adds the decisions also impact homeowners.

“As we try to recover from Hurricane Harvey, we still understand the power of the dollar affecting you negatively if you open your mail and see that your insurance rates for windstorm have gone double or triple,” said Canales.

Judge Canales adds that we cannot afford this in our Coastal Bend communities.