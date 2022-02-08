TWIA decides not to raise insurance rates at annual board meeting

During the meeting it was decided that there would be no rate hike for windstorm insurance, according to state representative Todd Hunter.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association held their annual board meeting on Monday in Galveston. The big topic at hand was discussions regarding a potential rate hike.

A sigh of relief for homeowners and businesses along the coast. It was just last Thursday when the United Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce and Coastal Bend leaders gathered at the CCRTA to protest that possible TWIA rate hike.

