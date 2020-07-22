TWIA's Actuary Committee recommends 'no increase' on windstorm insurance this year

The TWIA board is required to file its rate plan every August 15, and the board will likely go along with the committee's recommendation.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Windstorm Insurance Association's Actuary Committee has recommended there be no increase on windstorm insurance this year.

However, they do allow for the possibility of seeking an increase later this year, if the board decides it's necessary.

State Representative Todd Hunter has been doing battles for years against the efforts by some to increase windstorm rates for folks who live along the coast. He joined 3News live at 6 p.m. to discuss it more.

