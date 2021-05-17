Twigg Street improvements to cause road closures beginning Monday, May 24

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Motorists, beware!
Starting on Monday, May 24, the Public Works Department will begin scheduled street improvements on Twigg Street, between Mesquite Street and Shoreline Boulevard. These improvements require a complete street closure and parking restrictions, city officials said. Construction is expected to last one week, and residents should expect daily closures to occur from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Traffic Changes & Closures Include:
- US 181 (Harbor Bridge) from North Beach to Bayfront/Shoreline (Southbound) – US 181 (Harbor Bridge) southbound left lane will be closed from North Beach to Bayfront/Shoreline exit. Vehicles exiting from US 181 (Harbor Bridge) to Bayfront/Shoreline will be detoured to Broadway Street exit ramp.
- Twigg Street from Mesquite Street to Chaparral Street - Twigg Street will be closed from the US 181 exit ramp. Traffic will be required to follow the Broadway Street exit ramp as a detour to Shoreline/Bayfront. Mesquite Street will be closed at Twigg Street, and traffic will be required to follow the Mann Street Detour. Chaparral Street will be operated with flagger operations on some occasions throughout the day.
- Twigg Street from Chaparral Street to Water Street - Twigg Street will be closed from Chaparral Street to Water Street. Chaparral Street will be operated with flagger operations on some occasions throughout the day. Water Street (southbound) will have a right lane closure at Twigg Street.
- Twigg Street from Water Street to Shoreline Boulevard - Twigg Street will be closed from Water Street to Shoreline Boulevard. Water Street (northbound) will have a right lane closure at Twigg Street. Shoreline Boulevard (southbound) will have a right lane closure at Twigg Street.
Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Five Orange Grove High School students arrested on felony charges for hazing incident, police searching for sixth student involved
- Corpus Christi native publishes book to help normalize disabilities, becomes best selling author
- City opens second COVID-19 vaccine location in anticipation of large crowds for new age group
- Island Report: Destruction of Waves Resort is underway
- Joe Gazin announces he will retire from KIII-TV at the end of May
- Upcoming COVID-19 vaccine clinics in the Coastal Bend. Here's what you need to know.