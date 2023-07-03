Body recovered in search for twin brothers missing in water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston

According to the Galveston Island Beach Patrol, 13-year-old twin brothers went missing in the water near Pleasure Pier on Sunday evening.

GALVESTON, Texas — A body was recovered early Tuesday in the search for twin brothers, who disappeared while swimming Sunday evening in the water near Pleasure Pier in Galveston, according to officials.

According to Galveston Island Beach Patrol officials, a body was recovered at 2:30 a.m. and the Galveston County Medical Examiner has been called to the scene. The body has yet to be identified but matches the description of one of the missing teens.

The missing boys were identified Monday by family members as Jefferson and Josue Perez, who are both 13.

They said they went missing around 4:30 p.m. and their family members spent about an hour searching for them before calling the police around 5:30 p.m. The mother of the boys said they couldn't swim.

"They were out in the water. The parents briefly lost sight of them and they looked back up into the area and they did not see them," Galveston Island Beach Patrol Lt. Austin Kirwin said.

The boys' parents said when they last saw them, the boys were in waist-to-chest-high water about 20 yards out on the west side of the pier.

The teens were last seen near Seawall Boulevard and 25th Street. Officials said no one reported seeing them go underwater.

The United States Coast Guard used helicopters to help search crews. Several other law enforcement agencies also helped with the search efforts.

"We are going to plan for the worst and hope for the best," Kirwin said.

Since there was some dense fog in the area, the Coast Guard had to stop searching with its chopper on Monday. At sunset Monday, the Galveston Police Department took over the search into Tuesday morning. If the boys aren't found on Tuesday, the search area will be expanded.

Family members said the boys had been begging to go to the beach. They said they had just moved to Houston from Honduras last November to join their mother who moved to the Houston area about 10 years ago.