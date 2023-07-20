Two 17-year-olds plead guilty in connection to 2021 Woodsboro hate crime

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two 17-year-olds have pleaded guilty in connection with a hate crime that took place in Woodsboro back in 2021.
It was back on Halloween when authorities said Noel Garcia and Rance Bolcik dressed in Ku Klux Klan robes and used a stun gun on a Black teenager.
A video was taken of the incident.
Bolcik pleaded guilty to criminal mischief charges and faces two years of probation. Meanwhile Garcia pleaded guilty last month to a misdemeanor assault charge with a hate crime enhancement. Garcia also faces two years of probation and had to complete a 21-day sentence in the Refugio County Jail.
Corpus Christi NAACP Leader Jeremy Coleman provided 3NEWS with the following statement that reads:
The NAACP believes that hate crimes should not be tolerated at any level. This is an opportunity for young people, students and especially school districts to reflect on the fact that such events can have major impacts on the community.
Our mission is to achieve equality, political rights, and social inclusion by advancing policies and practices that expand human and civil rights, eliminate dissemination, and accelerate that well-being, education, and economic security of Black people and all persons of color.
We are hopeful students across the Nation learn the key to being responsible, respectful and work in solidarity for a better tomorrow.
