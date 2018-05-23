An abandoned home in Alice, Texas, went up in flames Tuesday night and as a result, two Alice High School students are behind bars.

The remains of the house along South Stadium Road were still smoking Wednesday. The fire broke out there just before 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators believe the two students are to blame.

Authorities said the two students had a video camera with them at the time of the fire and used it to videotape their actions. They were both picked up and sent to the juvenile lockup in Sinton, Texas, and have been charged with arson.

