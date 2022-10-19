Two Alice ISD schools tested, pass 'Intruder Detection Audit'

There are 185 doors combined within Alice ISD schools.

ALICE, Texas — All Texas schools are randomly getting visits by inspectors to make sure all doors are locked at all times to protect from intruders.

"The day of the audit, they'll call the police chief or law enforcement to let them know that one of the auditors will be in town. They don't tell you what school they're going to check. They'll just show up to a school and start the audit," said Guillermo Ruiz, Deputy Superintendent of Alice ISD.

It's called the Intruder Detection Audit by the Texas School Safety Center and TEA. The audit covers all school entrances to make sure schools are properly secured.

"They will ask for an administrator, and they'll go on the exterior of the campus, and they'll check every single door to make sure that door is secure and locked," Ruiz added.

Two Alice ISD schools were tested, and both passed.

"We have a great relationship with the police department, the sheriff's department and the fire department. Once that happened, we all got together like right after, grouped up, had a plan and disbursed," said Kim Kubala, Safety Coordinator of Alice ISD.

With all Alice ISD schools combined, there are 185 doors to secure. Every day, many times a day, each of those doors are checked on to make sure they're locked.

"The administration checks once a week-weekly, we have night custodians that check the doors before they leave, we have an ace program, they check the doors before they leave and then we have night patrol that checks every night," Kubala said.

Their doors, no matter what are supposed to be locked, but if they are not and somehow are opened, a very loud alarm will sound and alert everyone nearby.

Even though two Alice ISD schools got the thumbs up on safety, it doesn't mean auditors won't be back. There is no off switch when it comes to safety.

"You don't rest on what has been, 'oh we passed it,' you look ahead to what might be and you want to be prepared for it," said Dr. Judy Holmgreen, the Associate Principal of Alice High School.

Officials told 3NEWS that six doors have been fully replaced and at every campus.

