Two arrested as Corpus Christi police execute search warrant at southside gameroom

Police said gameroom patrons were given warning citations as police joined State authorities to raid a gameroom near Airline and Holly roads.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Investigation Division paid a visit to a southside gameroom Thursday afternoon where they said illegal gambling took place.

According to CCPD Deputy Chief Anthony Sanders, NVID officers joined the State Comptroller's Office to execute a search warrant at Press Your Luck, a gameroom located near Airline and Holly roads. Sanders said two people were arrested, the owner of the gameroom along with one employee, and three or four patrons were given warning citations and released.

"We understand these gamerooms and these establishments are around, and we're definitely aware of them," Sanders said. "The fact that they are paying out money makes them illegal. Gambling in and of itself, you know, does not. That's our threshold. That's the State statute. As the Police Department's position, that's where we stand on that."

Sanders said evidence was seized from the location along with cash and equipment. He also said that the State Comptroller's Office will be issuing fines to the gameroom totaling roughly $40,000.

