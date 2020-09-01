ALICE, Texas — A man and woman in Alice are behind bars after law enforcement found several narcotics in their apartment as well as a child.

The Alice Police Department Special Crimes Unit and SWAT team executed a search warrant Wednesday morning at an apartment on Olmito near East Front Street.

Once crews were inside, they found narcotics in plain view, cocaine and crystal meth, nearly 80 pills, baggies, scales, and other paraphernalia associated with the selling of narcotics.

Leeanna Saenz and Jesus Segura were arrested and booked into the Jim Wells County Jail.

The child found inside the apartment is now with a family member. Child Protective Services has been notified.

