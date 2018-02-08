Hebbronville (KIII News) — U.S. Border Patrol agents found four illegal immigrants during a human smuggling attempt Wednesday along State Highway 16 near Hebbronville.

Agents were patrolling the area when they pulled over a black truck. During an immigration check, agents discovered the driver and a front-seat passenger were U.S. citizens, but four other passengers were not.

Agents determined the immigrants were from Nicaragua, Honduras and Guatemala.

The immigrants were processed accordingly and the two U.S. citizens could be facing human smuggling charges.

