Two U.S. citizens were arrested Sunday after U.S. Border Patrol agents said they tried to smuggle a truck containing illegal immigrants through the Falfurrias checkpoint.

According to agents, while conducting checkpoint operations they sent the tractor-trailer to another area after getting an alert from a Border Patrol K-9 unit. Agents found 12 immigrants in the cargo.

The immigrants were offered medical attention but they declined.

