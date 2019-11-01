KINGSVILLE, Texas — Two people were arrested Thursday after authorities executed a search warrant at Kingsville residence and found a large amount of synthetic marijuana.

The Kingsville Police Department's Street Level Operations Team and Detective Division conducted the search Thursday at a residence in the 700 Block of South 14th Street. During the search, the police found 162 grams of synthetic marijuana, two digital scales, multiple cell phones, several pre-paid credit cards, $513 in cash and packaging materials for drug distribution.

Police arrested 29-year-old Orlando Joel Salinas and 25-year-old Darlene Kristin Delarosa for manufacture and delivery of a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

"We ask the citizens to take an active role in providing information to the Street Level Operations team by contacting the Cpl. Daniel Gonzalez at (361) 593-8842 with any suspicious activity taking place in their neighborhood," Sgt. Mark Frost stated in a Nixle update Friday. "The calls can be anonymous. Please provide the activity being witnessed and the correct address of the suspicious activity."