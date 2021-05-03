Two arrested on murder charges in Jaydee Rodriguez case

Jaydee's body was found in a rural area in Nueces County in July 2020.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two people were arrested and charged with murder this week after a missing man's body was discovered on a county road in July 2020.

Iris Benavidez, 40, was arrested on March 2, and Gilberto Quintanilla, 26, was arrested on March 4 by the Nueces County Sheriff's Office and United States Marshals Service Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Fugitive Task Force. Both have been charged with Rodriguez's murder.

Back on July 21 at 9 a.m., Rodriguez was reported missing by his mother, officials said. His body was found the next morning at 1726 County Road 6 in Nueces County.

The medical examiner ruled Rodriguez's death a homicide.

After a lengthy investigation, the Criminal Investigation Division at the sheriff's office obtained information that led to the arrest of Benavidez and Quintanilla.

Benavidez is being held on a $200,000 bond. Quintanilla is being held on a $500,000 bond.

