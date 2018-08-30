CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Two people were arrested Wednesday night after a vehicle with a baby inside was stolen from the Times Market convenience store in the 2900 block of Norton Street.

According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, a 14-year-old male was arrested for stealing the vehicle. The driver who left the vehicle running with a baby inside was arrested for child endangerment.

Police said the man had borrowed his girlfriend's vehicle to go to the store and left the baby inside with the car running. While inside, he saw the suspect walk out of the store and jump inside the car before speeding off.

CCPD immediately put out a vehicle description and soon after, someone found the car behind Baker Middle School with the child inside and unharmed.

"These individuals had seen so many police cars here at this convenience store, so they brought the child to us," Capt. Jason Brady said.

The suspect who is accused of stealing the car, a 14-year-old male, was later found and arrested.

Police are also looking for two other individuals that were seen with the suspect as persons of interest to the case. If you have any information about this case, call police at 361-886-2600.

