CORPUS CHRISTI (Kiii News) — Two people have been arrested in connection to an overnight shooting outside a bar in the 2600 block of Baldwin Boulevard, near Port Avenue.

The Corpus Christi Police Department said they received the call just after 2 a.m. Monday. When officers arrived at the scene they found a 36-year-old man in critical condition with a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Christus Spohn Shoreline Hospital and taken into surgery.

Police said they were able to identify two suspects, 37-year-old Roland Rodela and 36-year-old Monica Esquivel. Both had fled the scene after the shooting and were found by police in the 2000 block of Hudson.

Both suspects were charged with aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

