Two artists use new technique to construct mural in downtown area

Both artists have been using the same process which allows them to use a parachute cloth as a canvas and then apply it as a wallpaper.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another huge mural is being added in the downtown area and the artists putting it up aren't using paint brushes or spray paint.

Local artists, Malachy McKinney and Sandra Gonzalez are putting up another one of their bright and colorful murals along Second Street.

The work of art is going on the side of a home owned by the AAdi Home Health and Hospice center. Oscar Limas is a registered nurse with AAdi and appreciates the impact art can have on the community.

"There are so many beautiful murals in Corpus Christi, you know all over downtown for sure, that we thought you know, that would be something we might be able to do," Limas said.

The two artists are hoping that by the end of the day Thursday, the mural will be attached to the wall, and everyone in town is going to be enjoying the work of art.

McKinney and Gonzalez said they first paint the murals they put up around town and then put them up. They have worked on the mural on the side of the Corpus Christi Caller Times building. Their work can also be found on the 1100 block of Morgan Avenue.

"We apply glue to the wall and then we put the panels on that and we squeegee out all the extra air and then after that we do touchups," McKinney said. "That's why its durability lasts 20 or 25 years before any real maintenance needs to be done."

Both artists have been using the same process which allows them to use a parachute cloth as a canvas and then apply it as a wallpaper.

"This technique, I learned it at a studio in Philadelphia in the mural arts program," Gonzalez said. "And they have been doing this for about 20 years years now, and it has been lasting and it last many years on the wall."

McKinney and Gonzalez are excited to continue to bring more color and energy to the city and try to brighten up everybody's day.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.