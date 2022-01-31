Two astronauts who got their wings at NAS-Kingsville inducted into the station's 'Hall of Heroes'

Capt. Michael Smith and Lt. Cmdr. Roger Chaffee were posthumously inducted last week into the air stations Hall of Heroes on Jan. 28.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two former U.S. Navy pilots who earned their wings at Naval Air Station-Kingsville were honored last week.

Capt. Michael Smith and Lt. Cmdr. Roger Chaffee were posthumously inducted last week into NAS-K's Hall of Heroes on Jan. 28. Both pilots eventually went on to work for NASA and became astronauts.

Smith was part of the Challenger space mission and Chaffee is most known for his part in the Apollo 1 mission.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.