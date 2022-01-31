Two astronauts who got their wings at NAS-Kingsville inducted into the station's 'Hall of Heroes'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two former U.S. Navy pilots who earned their wings at Naval Air Station-Kingsville were honored last week.
Capt. Michael Smith and Lt. Cmdr. Roger Chaffee were posthumously inducted last week into NAS-K's Hall of Heroes on Jan. 28. Both pilots eventually went on to work for NASA and became astronauts.
Smith was part of the Challenger space mission and Chaffee is most known for his part in the Apollo 1 mission.
