'Actively monitoring this situation': Two cases of monkeypox confirmed in Bexar County, SA Metro Health says

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Metropolitan Health District announced Thursday afternoon two cases of monkeypox have been confirmed in Bexar County.

The two individuals are currently isolating, following all recommended guidance and close contacts have been notified, according to a news release.

“With increased cases occurring nationwide and across the state, we have been actively monitoring this situation,” Metro Health Director Claude A. Jacob said.

According to Metro Health, the recently identified cases have involved skin lesions in the genital, groin and anal regions that might be confused with rashes caused by diseases such as herpes and syphilis. Other early symptoms involved are fever, chills and swollen lymph nodes.

Currently the risk to the public is low but individuals should be aware of monkeypox symptoms and seek medical attention if they experienced new, unexplained rashes or skin lesions, Metro Health says.

“Because the disease does not easily spread from person-to-person without direct contact, the chance of exposure to the public is minimal,” Jacob said.