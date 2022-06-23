Two chances to witness sea turtle releases in the coming days

Two local organizations prepare for sea turtle releases

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Sealife Center and the Padre Island National Seashore will each hold turtle releases in the coming days.

PINS will hold their second hatchling release of the year on Friday, June 24 at 6:45 a.m.

There is a park entrance fee to get into the hatchling release area. The park suggests buying entry passes online before heading to the beach. Cell reception is spotty at the national seashore, so park officials said don't plan on buying your pass on the way.

Those who plan to attend are encouraged to call the Hatchling Hotline at (361) 949-7163 the morning of the release to be sure the release is still happening. Sometimes, the turtles do not hatch in time and the releases are canceled the morning of.

This release at the Texas Sealife Center is scheduled for June 26 at 11 a.m. and will be free to attend. This weekend's event will take place at the Beach at Corpus Christi’s North Padre Island at Mile Marker 216.

Just last week, spectators were able to watch 11 rehabilitated sea turtles from the Texas Sealife Center make their way back into the ocean. Hundreds of people attended the release. PINS held their first hatchling release last week as well.

