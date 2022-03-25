Two Coastal Bend affordable housing complexes to replace housing lost in Hurricane Harvey completed

All 25 new units at The Oaks and 41 of 48 units at The Palms are dedicated for low-to-moderate-income residents in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas General Land Office disaster recovery team will celebrate the completion of two new affordable housing complexes in the Coastal Bend on Friday.

The complexes, in Aransas Pass and Corpus Christi, will replace affordable housing lost during Hurricane Harvey in 2017.

The GLO awarded $2.5 million to rebuild The Palms Apartments I & II in Aransas Pass, a 48-unit multifamily community. In addition, the GLO awarded $3.75 million to build The Oaks at Corpus Christi, a 25-unit affordable rental complex.

Of the 73 total affordable units being added to the Coastal Bend, all 25 of The Oaks units and 41 of 48 of The Palms units are dedicated for low-to-moderate-income residents, the GLO said.

Per HUD guidelines, a family is considered low- to moderate-income if they earn 80% or less than the Area Median Family Income. Each apartment complex will be restricted for low income housing for 20 years after completion of new construction and 15 years after completion of repairs.

