Two Coastal Bend hospitals set to receive COVID-19 vaccines this week

COVID-19 vaccines are on their way to all fifty states, the first shipments are expected to arrive at 145 vaccine distribution sites Monday, December 14.



Two Coastal Bend hospitals are set to receive the vaccines this week.

According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Christus Spohn Shoreline is set to receive vaccines on Tuesday, December 15.



It will be one of 23 facilities that will get the first doses starting Monday and Tuesday. Spohn Shoreline will receive 4,875 doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the Corpus Christi Medical Center will get the vaccine later this week. They will be getting 975 doses.

Texas will ultimately have more than 200-thousand doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those who are most vulnerable like health care workers are set to be the first to get the shot.

There is no set timeline for when it will be available to everyone else.

“I’m hopeful that by march we'll start being able to roll some out to the general population,” said Health Director Annette Rodriguez. “I think what’s more important is you’re going to be in other categories General population is the last phase and that’s really if we forgot anybody, you’re able to come through now. You might over the age of 65 but a part of phase 3.”

Spohn Shoreline says they are ready to receive, store and distribute the vaccine as it become available and to give it their employees who are ready to take it. The vaccinations are not mandatory for workers.

