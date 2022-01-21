Two cold-stunned turtles rescued from local waters

Cold stunned turtles are lethargic and float on the surface of the water and eventually wash up on shore.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The first two cold-stunned turtles of the season were found this morning by the Texas Sealife Center.

One of the turtles was found near Packery Channel's County Park beach and the other was found near the Red Dot Pier, according to Amanda Terry, Director of Wildlife Rehabilitation at the Texas Sealife Center.

When water temperatures drop below 50°F, sea turtles become cold-stunned.

Cold stunned turtles are lethargic and float on the surface of the water and eventually wash up on shore. These turtles are vulnerable to boat strikes, predation, drowning, and dying from exposure to the elements. Cold stunned turtles need our help to ensure their survival!

Cold stunned turtles in recovery 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

If you see a cold stunned sea turtle in the North Padre Island and Upper Laguna Madre areas, please call the Padre Island National Seashore at 361-949-8173 ext. 266 during business hours. For after hours, please call 361-876-8462.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.