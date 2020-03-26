PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Charles Bujan, Mayor of Port Aransas, has confirm there are two COVID-19 cases in Port Aransas.

Mayor Charles Bujan took to social media approximately 10:18 a.m. on March 26 to make the announcement.

"FYI: As I promised you, we have been notified by County Health Dept that Port Aransas has two confirmed cases of COVID 19. The Health Dept asked that I reiterate the following: wash your hands, especially after touching any frequently used item or surface; Avoid touching your face; sneeze or cough into a tissue, or the inside of your elbow; disinfect frequently used items and surfaces as much as possible," stated Mayor Bujan on Facebook.

According to Bujan, both cases are travel related.







