CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department and Nueces County ESD #2 want residents to know that on Wednesday, there are two controlled burns on Padre Island.

According to Nueces County ESD #2, the first controlled burn is on Mustang Island State Park, and the second is at Newport Pass Road.

Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday morning that they planned to have the controlled burns to help restore natural processes and control invasive species.

Mustang Island State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife Mustang Island State Park is planning to conduct a prescribed fire a... long the Beachfront of the park property on Wednesday December 11th - This burn unit is located in the area between Beach Access Road #3 and Newport Pass road. The unit consists of approximately 300 acres.

Officials would like to remind the resident that the massive plumes of smoke on Padre island are from the controlled burns.

