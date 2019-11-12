CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department and Nueces County ESD #2 want residents to know that on Wednesday, there are two controlled burns on Padre Island.
According to Nueces County ESD #2, the first controlled burn is on Mustang Island State Park, and the second is at Newport Pass Road.
Texas Parks and Wildlife announced Tuesday morning that they planned to have the controlled burns to help restore natural processes and control invasive species.
Officials would like to remind the resident that the massive plumes of smoke on Padre island are from the controlled burns.
