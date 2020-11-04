CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi Firefighter Paramedics are currently in isolation after responding to an EMS call last night that may have put them in danger of contacting the coronavirus.

Local officials say the patient in last night's call, was transported to a local hospital, and after further evaluation by medical staff, the patient fit criteria for COVID-19.

According to local health officials, the patient will be tested, but until test results are received, the first responders will remain quarantined.

"The City of Corpus Christi is committed to ensuring the safety of first responders and will take necessary action to protect the personnel, their families, and the community," stated local officials in a press release.

The two Corpus Christi Firefighter Paramedics will actively be monitored in an abundance of caution, according to local officials.

