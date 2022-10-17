Two CC firefighters back home after helping Florida recover from Hurricane Ian

The men, who were there for 18 days, were part of a Texas team of first responders helping after the storm left 127 people dead and around $70 billion in damages.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi firefighters were sent to Florida for 18 days in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, which killed 127 people.

Corpus Christi Fire Station No. 3 Battalion Chief Jim Devisser, Asst. Chief for Logistical Support Rick Trevino and their team were in the Fort Myers area, where they maintained barge operations on Pine Island, an operation which moved supplies into the devastated area.

Devisser said he was impressed by Florida's evacuation plans, and liked how they gave all first responders input on rescue-and-clean-up operations.

He pointed to Florida's fleet of boats as something his own department could try and implement.

"We need to continue on that path," he said. "This storm really highlighted some of that. When you have a 12-foot surge come across these islands and into the mainland all of a sudden everything is water-based."

A helicopter was used to help survey damage in impacted areas. Devisser told 3NEWS he was set to go in one of the choppers with the local fire chief, but luckily there was a last-minute change of plans.

"Their helicopter crashed behind Fort Myers fire station from about 100 ft.," he said. "All of them ended up in the hospital."

Devisser said the entire experience made him re-evaluate things in his life and hold his family a little closer.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.